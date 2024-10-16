Four Kamala Harris staffers waved their arms pleading to end Harris’s much-anticipated but widely panned Fox News Channel’s Special Report interview, Bret Baier revealed Wednesday night.

Baier, who interviewed Kamala Harris, made the shocking revelation during the post-interview broadcast, saying he had many questions he was unable to ask Harris before the interview wrapped.

“You know, I’m talking like four people waving their hands like, ‘it’s gotta stop!'” Baier told the panel.

“I had to dismount there at the end,” Baier said, describing the chaotic ending to his interview of Harris. “There are so many things, and she maybe should do more of these.”

“Madam Vice President, they’re giving me a hard wrap,” Baier said to Harris when ending the interview. He had noted multiple times that staffers were motioning to end the interview.

Baier also accused the campaign of tactics to “ice the kicker” — presumably with Baier as the kicker.

“We were supposed to start at 5 P.M. and we — this was the time they gave us,” he said after the interview. “Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes. They came in and said maybe 20. So it was already getting whittled down. And then the Vice President showed up about 5:15. We were pushing the envelope to be able to turn it around” in time for the scheduled airing.

Harris’s team quickly began framing the interview as a biased attack on the vice president. Senior campaign adviser David Plouffe whined that Baier’s interview was an “ambush” in a tweet minutes after the interview concluded.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.