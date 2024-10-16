Former President Donald Trump flipped the script as he answered a question about Vice President Kamala Harris’s rhetoric about him, telling the audience at an all-women town hall in Georgia that Democrats are the true “threat to democracy” and that some of them comprise the enemies within.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is playing some comments that you made to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday,” host Harris Faulkner said during the town hall, playing the clip in question in which Trump says there is an enemy within the country.

“We have two enemies, we have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within. And the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia, and all these countries, because if you have a smart president, he can handle them pretty easily,” he said.

“But the thing that’s tougher to handle: these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff. I call him the enemy from within,” he continued.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has said you sounded unhinged, and unchecked power is in our future,” Harris said.

Trump said he thought it was a “nice presentation,” prompting laughter from the ladies in the audience.

“I wasn’t unhinged. You know, they are — their party. Somebody asked me, ‘Can they be brought together?'” Trump began.

“They’re very different, and it is the enemy from within, and they’re very dangerous. They’re Marxists and communists and fascists, and they’re sick,” he said, explaining that he used Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as an example “because they made up the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.”

“It took two years to solve the problem. Absolutely nothing was done wrong. … We have China, we have Russia, we have all these countries. If you have a smart president, they can all be handled. The more difficult are the, you know, the Pelosis — these people. They’re so sick and they’re so evil,” he said.

“If they would spend their time trying to make America great again, we would have it … so easy to make this country great. But when I heard about that they were saying I was threatening — they’re the ones doing the threatening.”

“They do phony investigations,” he said.

“I’ve been investigated more than Alphonse Capone. … It’s called weaponization of government. It’s a terrible thing. They are a threat to democracy,” Trump said, prompting widespread applause.