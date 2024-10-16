Former President Donald Trump said he is going to “end all sanctuary cities immediately,” if he is elected, making the declaration during an all-women town hall in Georgia.

Trump took a question from a woman named Nancy, who asked about the issue of immigrant crime in liberal cities and around the country. She said her son is a Georgia Bulldog who was actually on campus the day Laken Riley was murdered.

“How quickly can you remove those threats to our societies, that our children can go out on a run, as they rightfully should be able to do [at] any park in the daytime by themselves?” she asked.

“First of all, we are going to end all sanctuary cities immediately,” Trump said, explaining he could do it via executive order. He also cited The Alien Act.

“We can do things in terms of moving people out. We can move them out of the sanctuary cities. You have some liberal, crazy people that — they fight. You know, normally you like to understand the opponent. Like in business, you want to understand what is the opposite. Why do they want this? … Why do they want open borders? Why do they want to do this? Why do they want sanctuary cities?” he said, explaining that sanctuary cities “are really meant for one thing: To protect criminals.”

“That’s what they become. We’re going to end all sanctuary cities in the United States, and we’re going to go back to normalcy, and we’re going to have law and order,” he said, previewing a plan to also “reinvigorate our police.”

“We have great police. They’re not allowed to do their job,” he said.

He acknowledged, “You’ll always have a bad apple. And you know, hundreds, hundreds and hundreds of arrests — one bad arrest is on the front page of every newspaper. And these people are incredible. They want to do their job, just like the Border Patrol,” he said.

Trump said that his administration will allow law enforcement to do their job.

“They want to do their job. We’re going to let them do their job, and I’m going to give them immunity. And I’m going to give them immunity. We’re going to protect them because they do things and they end up getting sued. They lose their family, they lose their house, they lose their pension, they lose everything,” Trump said.

“They want to do their job, but we’ve become so politically correct. I mean, you look at New York and Chicago and L.A. and every city, all run by Democrats,” he added.