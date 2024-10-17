Kamala Harris Touts Mass Amnesty Offering Fast-Tracked Citizenship to Nearly Every Illegal Alien in U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris is touting a mass amnesty plan that would offer fast-tracked naturalized American citizenship to the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens residing in the United States.

On Wednesday evening in an exclusive sit-down interview on Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Harris seemed to praise the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 — a mass amnesty plan benefiting nearly all illegal aliens in the United States.

“The first bill, practically within hours of taking the oath, was a bill to fix our immigration system … we recognized from day one … it is a priority for us as a nation and for the American people,” Harris said of the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021.

The legislation, sent to Congress by President Joe Biden immediately after being sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021, would offer so-called “Lawful Prospective Immigrant” status to most of the millions of illegal aliens living in the United States — allowing them to hold American jobs, secure Social Security cards, and travel outside the United States and still be readmitted.

Then, after five years on Lawful Prospective Immigrant status, such illegal aliens would be able to obtain a green card. After only three years on a green card, a shortened length of time compared to current federal immigration law, such illegal aliens would be eligible to apply for naturalized American citizenship.

The mass amnesty plan provides that illegal aliens, in less than a decade, could get naturalized American citizenship and thus become eligible to vote, providing they meet other voting eligibility requirements.

Meanwhile, illegal alien farmworkers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, and those in the U.S. on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) would be offered green cards immediately. After only three years, these three subsets of migrants would be able to apply for naturalized American citizenship.

Though including nearly every illegal alien in the United States, the mass amnesty plan goes even further. Under one such provision, the plan would allow illegal aliens deported under former President Donald Trump to secure amnesty if they were present in the United States for at least three years before their deportation.

The plan also would remove all uses of the word “alien” in federal immigration law, replacing the term with “noncitizen.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.