The U.S., Israel, and the world are “better” and “safer” without Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, according to Israeli Knesset Member Simcha Rothman who criticized the Biden-Harris administration for delaying Israel’s entry into Rafah, arguing that if the terror chief had been eliminated five months earlier the suffering in Gaza could have been reduced and hostages might already be home, as he urged for a greater respect toward Israel’s strategy.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Thursday, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman of Israel’s Religious Zionist party hailed the death of Yahya Sinwar, the October 7 massacre mastermind, as a crucial victory for Israel.

“The world is a better place without Sinwar,” he declared.

His death, he explained, brings justice and hope, particularly in terms of the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

“Now that Sinwar is out of the picture, there are better chances of getting the hostages back,” Rothman explained, suggesting that Sinwar’s removal disrupts Hamas’ leadership and increases the likelihood that individual fighters will be more inclined to cooperate or seek deals for personal gain.

This breakdown, he argues, makes it more feasible to negotiate localized deals for the release of hostages.

“His death serves both goals of the war: to eliminate Hamas, ensuring its power is no longer there the day after, and also bring back the hostages,” he said. “So, it’s a very happy day and I hope we will hear more good news from Israel’s major accomplishment.”

While some have expressed concern that the collapse of Hamas’ leadership may put hostages in greater danger, Rothman insisted that the opposite is true.

“The chances for the hostages to return are better, not worse,” he said, reasoning that without Sinwar’s command, the remaining leadership is disorganized, leaving fighters scrambling for self-preservation rather than strategic control.

Rothman believes this disarray creates an opportunity for individuals to provide intelligence or negotiate releases, as they no longer have the long-term goal of maintaining Hamas’ control over Gaza.

“Every man for himself” is now the prevailing attitude, he said, which will likely accelerate hostage releases.

“Many Hamas fighters and Gazans will [now be more inclined] to give information that will lead to the release of hostages, and they will get deals for themselves, but not [anything that would lead] to [Hamas] gaining control over the Gaza strip all over again.

“So I think it will be easier to get a deal now, local deals with people holding the hostages,” he added.

Rothman also responded to the ongoing debate surrounding Israeli operations in Rafah, where Sinwar was killed. The Biden-Harris administration had previously openly opposed Israeli incursions in the area, with Harris warning of “consequences” for Israel, including an arms embargo, but he dismissed those concerns as moot in light of the results.

“If there was any debate about entering Rafah, today that debate is over,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the tension between Israel and the U.S. over military strategy, Rothman urged the Biden-Harris administration to show greater respect for Israel’s decision-making.

“If Israel believes a certain action in Gaza will serve the war’s goals, even those concerned with Gaza’s civilians should agree that the faster the war ends, the better,” he argued, suggesting that had the U.S. backed Israel sooner, operations like the one that eliminated Sinwar could have occurred earlier, potentially saving more lives and hostages.

“Imagine if Israel hadn’t spent four or five months debating with the [Biden-Harris] administration over entering Rafah. If Sinwar had been eliminated back then, would the humanitarian situation in Gaza have improved or deteriorated? And crucially, would the hostages be in a better position now?” he asked.

Turning to Israel’s broader security concerns, Rothman highlighted the ongoing threat from Iran, which has fired over 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. He stressed the importance of continued U.S. support but also made clear that “Israel needs to take care of its own security” and would defend itself independently if necessary.

“We appreciate the help from the United States,” Rothman noted, emphasizing the benefits that both nations gain from the military alliance, including intelligence sharing and technological advancements.

“The United States benefits greatly from its partnership with Israel through military cooperation, intelligence sharing, research and development, as well as arms purchases and proof-of-concept testing,” he explained. “It’s a mutually beneficial alliance that strengthens both nations.”

However, he added, “When Israel is under attack, it needs unquestionable support to defend itself, without hesitation or threats from anyone in the [Biden-Harris] administration.”

Rothman concluded by reaffirming that Sinwar’s death marks a major milestone in Israel’s fight against Hamas and brings hope for both Israel and the world.

“The U.S., Israel, and the world are safer today than they were yesterday,” he said, expressing optimism that more positive developments could be on the horizon as Israel continues its efforts to protect itself and free its hostages.

“We are now in the midst of a Jewish holiday and pray that in the coming days we continue to receive good news,” he added.

In May, Rothman warned that a Palestinian state would spell Israel’s “destruction” and the Biden-Harris administration’s repeated pressure on Israel to accept one is “plain stupidity.” He also described Hamas as a “terror cartel” that exports terrorism globally, while insisting that Israel must defeat the radical Gaza-based Islamist terrorist group to “protect its own security and the security of the world.”

Sinwar, who served as Hamas’s military chief, was a key figure in orchestrating attacks against Israel. His death, particularly in Rafah — a region where the U.S. had previously strongly opposed Israel operating in — represents a significant blow to Hamas, whose leadership has been steadily targeted in Israeli operations.

Subsequently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas terrorists who release Israeli hostages would be spared, but those who attempt to harm them would be relentlessly pursued and eliminated.

While he has consistently argued that peace depends on Hamas releasing the hostages and surrendering, Netanyahu’s direct offer to spare those holding hostages — especially in the absence of Sinwar’s leadership — marked a notable shift in strategy.