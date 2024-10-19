Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown pointed out that former President Donald Trump “embodies” the values of “hard work” and “loyalty.”

During a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Brown spoke about how during his time in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, he went on to “embody the spirit” of the “blue-collar, hardworking people” in the city. Brown added that he was “blessed to be surrounded” by values such as hard work and loyalty, adding that Trump “carries those same values.”

“I came to Pittsburgh as a sixth-round draft pick and underdog, but the people in the city really embraced me. They knew what it was like to be an underdog. My time here taught me to embody the spirit of Pittsburgh, a blue-collar, hardworking people, that are resilient and face challenges head-on,” Brown explained. “I was blessed to be surrounded by these values, including great loyalty, hard work, and I took these with me every time I laced them up and stepped on the field. But, I’m here today, repping a man — representing a man who carries those same values, Donald Trump.”

“He knows success and he knows what it takes to make America great again,” Brown added.

Brown added that everyone experiences “highs and lows” in life, pointing out that Trump has to “overcome adversity” in his life, “no matter what the media,” Democrats, or people have said in order to “try to bring him down.”

“And, to be real, we all got to experience highs and lows, especially me and my career as a SuperBowl champion and life as a father to seven amazing children, I have experienced low points and have to overcome adversity just how it was. Donald Trump overcome adversity,” Brown added. “No matter what the media threw at him, no matter what people say to try to bring him down, he continued to push forward and keep getting back up.”

The former NFL wide receiver added that Trump believed the United States was “capable of greatness,” and that Trump was a “man who embodies the same values” that the city of Pittsburgh had “instilled” in him.

“We all need to possess courage and keep pushing forward to bring a better future,” Brown added. “Speaking of pushing forward in a better future, we are here to support our 45th president, soon to be the 47th president, Donald J. Trump,” Brown told the crowd. “A man who embodies the same values that Pittsburgh has instilled in me. Trump believes that this country is capable of greatness, and it’s behind him that we will achieve greatness and continue to be the greatest country in the world.”

In May, Brown expressed support for Trump, stating that the former president was “a good businessman” and had “been a good president,” noting that Trump had done “some great things” for people like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.