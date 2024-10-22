Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris with Arab-Americans 45-43

Former President Donald Trump is edging ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris among Arab-American voters, a poll released Tuesday shows.

Overall, the 2024 election will see a massive turnout among Arab-Americans, which the poll projects to reach 87 percent.

The Arab News/YouGov poll found 45 percent of respondents said they are most likely to vote for the Republican nominee in 14 days time, while 43 percent would likely vote for Harris.

Another four percent said they would vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, while six percent said they were undecided and another two percent declined to reveal their choice.

The poll lists the state of the Israel-Hamas War and the Palestinian cause as a top priority, with 29 percent of voters seeing the conflict as the primary issue, followed by the cost of living and the economy.

Trump is also perceived as more likely to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, beating Harris 39 percent to 33 percent on that question.

That correlates with Trump suggesting to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya News on Sunday that his sources from Lebanon were telling him that Israel needed to continue its war against Hezbollah and defeat the Iran-backed terrorist organization, as Breitbart News reported.

According to the survey, Arab-Americans primarily perceive their votes to hold consequence in the November election, with 80 percent of voters polled believing their choice matters.

The survey was conducted using a sample of 500 Arab-Americans across the U.S. from September 26 to October 1, 2024. The survey data have a margin of error of +/- 5.93 percent.