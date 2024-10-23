Black supporters of Donald Trump in Philadelphia shared their reasons for opposing Vice President Kamala Harris with MSNBC in a special election episode of Alex Wagner Tonight.

Wagner spoke with members of the Black Republican Club of Philadelphia in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. Members offered a myriad of reasons for supporting Trump over Harris that ultimately boiled down to her record and qualifications.

“She’s a woman of color. I’m not putting her down because of that, and I’m not putting her down because she’s a woman,” Crystal Canty told Wagner. “I’m not a feminist so I’m sorry, but at the end of the day I don’t think she has the personality, I don’t think that she has what it takes to go up against Putin and go up against these other presidents that are built for this.”

Participants pushed back when Wagner asked if Black voters were uncomfortable with Harris’s gender.

“Most men, they love their mothers, they love their wives,” a female voter, Justice Felix, told Wagner, adding “She just don’t have the qualifications and the education to really run America, because she just don’t have the experience.”

“She doesn’t understand our struggles, and for me to believe you for another four years, you’re crazy. Like, you’re crazy. You’re saying the same thing you said four years ago,” agreeing that Harris had a chance to fix the problems as Vice President.

Another voter zeroed in on Harris’s time cutting her political teeth in California.

“The very first time I heard the name Kamala Harris, it was in association to locking up parents for truancy,” Dr. Alfie Goodwin explained. “That was the first time I ever heard of her name, and I really didn’t understand how this woman claims to be a black woman yet she’s locking up black women and black men and separating families.”

Wagner asked the group if Trump’s message that Harris became black when it was convenient resonated with them.

“Absolutely,” Goodwin responded. “When she was sworn into the Senate it was as the first Indian-American,” as a man interjected, “Thank you!”

But regardless of Kamala’s race and gender, voters came back to Harris’s record, and her inability to deliver after almost four years in the nation’s second most powerful position.

“We all know she’s not black, lets understand that, we are all clear of that,” Valerie Martin said, concluding, “but my point of view, she’s already been there, she’s in office right now.”

