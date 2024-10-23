Donald Trump: Unlike Kamala ‘We Embrace Followers of Jesus’

The Trump campaign embraces followers of Jesus, former President Donald Trump made clear this week after Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly mocked a man at a Wisconsin rally for shouting, “Jesus is Lord!”

“While Kamala said that people who believe in Jesus don’t belong to her rallies, in our Movement — We love Christians, we welcome believers, and we embrace followers of Jesus,” Trump wrote on Instagram, sharing a video showcasing this contrast.

The video first shows Harris at a Wisconsin rally reacting to someone who shouted, “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord!” while she spoke about making abortion available nationwide.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris says, to cheers from the crowd.

“I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” she says, referencing a Trump rally.

As Breitbart News reported, those protesters were Lacrosse University students Luke Polaske and Grant Beth.

Trump’s video then cuts to him addressing supporters, making it clear that Christians are embraced in the Make America Great Again movement.

WATCH:

This contrast could be seen again at a recent rally in Wisconsin with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), who agreed with someone who shouted at a rally, “Jesus is King!”

“That’s right. Jesus is King,” Vance responded.

Trump, who has pledged to protect Christianity from the woke radical left and who credited “Almighty God” for saving him from the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, has continued to encourage Christians to get out and vote.

“The evangelicals and the Christians, they don’t vote as much as they should,” Trump told supporters over the summer at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event.

“They go to church every Sunday, but they don’t vote,” he said, joking that “in four years, you don’t have to vote. Okay? In four years, don’t vote. I don’t care.”

“We will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, in our government, in our workplaces, in our hospitals and in our public square,” Trump pledged.