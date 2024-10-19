Vice President Kamala Harris mocked two pro-life protesters at a recent rally in Wisconsin, after they shouted “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord!” as she talked about making abortions available to women nationwide.

“Oh you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris said, to cheers from her supporters.

She added, in reference to a Trump rally, “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

The protestors were two Lacrosse University students, Luke Polaske and Grant Beth.

Polaske confirmed to Breitbart News that they were the protesters.

Harris’s flippant comment came a day after she turned down a famed Catholic charity dinner on Thursday that has been attended by every major presidential candidate since Walter Mondale skipped it — and lost — in 1984.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, attended the dinner and delivered humorous remarks.

The dinner — known as the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner — is bipartisan and aimed at poking fun at politicians.

Harris instead pre-recorded a video that comedian Jim Gaffigan — who performed at the dinner — bashed as not funny.

