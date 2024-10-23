Poll: Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris Nationally by Three Points

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris nationally by three points in a two-way race, according to a recent survey.

A Wall Street Journal survey, conducted between October 19-22, 2024, which surveyed 1,500 registered voters, found that in a two-way race, Trump received 49 percent of support, while Harris received 46 percent of support, according to Fox News.

The survey also found that when third-party and independent candidates were included, Trump received 47 percent of support, while Harris received 45 percent of support.

Results from the survey reportedly indicate that “views of Harris have turned more negative since August,” according to the outlet:

The survey indicates views of Harris have turned more negative since August, with her favorable rating eight points underwater and her approval rating as vice president at 42%-54%. Meanwhile, views of Trump have improved, with voters approving of his past performance in the White House by a 52%-48% margin.

Fox News noted that Trump’s lead was “a switch” from an August survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal, which found that Harris was leading nationally.

The results of the survey come as a national poll conducted by AtlastIntel, conducted between October 12-17, 2024, which surveyed 4,180 likely voters, found that Trump received 50.8 percent of support, while Harris received 48.1 percent from likely voters.