Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in five key swing states, and by three points nationally, according to recent polling.

Two polls conducted by AtlasIntel between October 12-17, 2024, found that Trump was leading Harris nationally by nearly 51 percent, while Harris received 48 percent; and that Trump was leading Harris in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

In the national poll, which surveyed 4,180 likely voters, Trump received 50.8 percent of support, while Harris received 48.1 percent of support.

The swing state poll found that in Arizona, out of 1,440 likely voters surveyed, Trump received 49.2 percent of support, while Harris received 48.6 percent of support, expressing a 0.6 percent lead for Trump.

In Georgia, out of 1,411 likely voters surveyed, Trump received 49.5 percent of support, while Harris received 48.1 percent of support, representing a 1.4 percent lead for Trump.

In Michigan, out of 1,529 likely voters surveyed, Trump received 49.6 percent of support, while Harris received 46.8 percent, representing a 2.8 percent lead for Trump.

Trump received 48.4 percent of support among 1,171 likely voters surveyed in Nevada, while Harris received 48.1 percent of support. This represented a 0.3 percent lead for Trump.

In Pennsylvania, among 2,048 likely voters surveyed, Trump received 49.8 percent of support, while Harris received 46.5 percent. This represented a 3.3 percent lead for Trump.

The swing state poll found that Harris held a lead in North Carolina, receiving 49.5 percent of support among 1,674 likely voters surveyed, while Trump received 48.8 percent of support. This represented a 0.7 percent lead for Harris.

Harris also led in Wisconsin, receiving 48.9 percent, while Trump received 48.2 percent, among 932 likely voters surveyed. This represented a 0.7 percent lead for Harris.

The results of the national and swing state polls from AtlasIntel come as Trump has been making strides with voters in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

On Friday, Trump campaigned with Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib, who previously endorsed Trump for president. The endorsement from Ghalib comes as Trump’s support among Arab Americans has increased, especially in Arab American communities in Michigan that have grown increasingly frustrated with how the Biden administration has handled the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Several polls have also found that Trump is leading Harris in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.