Former President Donald Trump is receiving increased support among Latino and black male voters, according to a recent survey.

A GenForward survey, conducted between September 26, 2024-October 6, 2024, at the University of Chicago found that among 2,359 eligible voters surveyed, 14 percent of black men found Trump favorable, while 25 percent found him somewhat favorable.

The survey also found that 18 percent of Latino men had a “very favorable” view of Trump, while 30 percent had a “somewhat favorable” view of Trump.

Among black male voters surveyed, 28 percent had a “very favorable” view of Vice President Kamala Harris, while 33 percent had a “somewhat favorable” view of Harris. The survey also found that 13 percent of Latino men viewed Harris favorably, while 25 percent had a “somewhat favorable” view of her.

The survey comes as a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that 56 percent of Latino voters supported Harris. This represented a decrease from 2016 when 68 percent of Latino voters supported the Democratic candidate for president, and from 2020 when 62 percent of Latino voters supported the Democrat candidate, according to the Hill.

While the Democratic Party has seen a decrease in support from Latino voters over the years, Trump and the Republican Party have seen an increase in support from Latino voters. Trump received 28 percent of support from Latino voters in 2016, and 36 percent of support during the 2020 presidential election, according to the outlet.

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump received 37 percent of support from Latino voters.

On Tuesday, Trump took part in a roundtable discussion with Latino leaders and received a standing ovation.