Former President Donald Trump received a standing ovation from Latino leaders during a roundtable discussion in Florida on Tuesday.

During the event, Max Alvarez, the CEO of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors praised Trump as the “only man” who could handle fighting against oppression and fighting for the people’s freedoms in the United States.

Alvarez added that Trump was “the only man” who had survived things they could “never imagine” and still gets up saying, “Fight, fight, fight,” referring to how when Trump had been shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, he got up and mouthed, “Fight, fight, fight” three times with his fist in the air.

In response to Alvarez’s comments, the people attending the roundtable event stood up and began clapping.

“I am extremely confident, without a doubt, that the first day that we elect Mr. Donald J. Trump, our next president — the first day in office, I guarantee you he will solve half of the problems that we have,” Alvarez. “On November 5th, the election is not about you and us, it’s about freedom and oppression, and this is the only man that I know that can handle that.”

“I am honored today by being representatives of God on earth, and we have to pray,” Alvarez added. “And, I always will say, ‘Pray, pray, pray’ but ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ Because that’s exactly what we need to do, praying itself is not going to do it. We need to pray and fight.”

Breitbart News previously reported on a New York Times/Siena College poll that found Vice President Kamala Harris’s support from Latino voters was “trailing the past three Democratic candidates for the White House.”

The poll found that Harris received 56 percent of support from Hispanic voters, while Trump received 37 percent.

The Hill reported that in 2016, 68 percent of Hispanic voters supported “the Democratic nominee,” while in 2020, 62 percent supported the Democratic nominee for president.

As Breitbart News’s Simon Kent previously reported, Trump has increased his support among Hispanic voters since the 2016 presidential election:

The Republican Party, however, has gained support over time. In 2016, Trump earned 28 percent support and 36 percent in 2020. As of the most recent survey, he has 37 percent support among Latino voters.

An Equis poll from June also found that Trump was viewed as being more trustworthy on the topic of immigration among Latino voters than President Joe Biden.