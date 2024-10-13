Vice President Harris is trailing the past three Democratic candidates for the White House among Latino voters as former President Donald Trump is building his support among the critical group, a survey released Sunday shows.

The survey, conducted by the New York Times / Siena College, found Harris has slipped into low territory for Democrats with no sign of reversing the slide anytime soon.

The Hill notes in 2016, 68 percent of Latino voters backed the Democratic nominee. It dropped to 62 percent in 2020 and Harris now earns 56 percent support.

The Republican Party, however, has gained support over time. In 2016, Trump earned 28 percent support and 36 percent in 2020. As of the most recent survey, he has 37 percent support among Latino voters.

Throughout his three presidential campaigns, Trump has made immigration a focus.

He’s targeted illegal migrants for invading the country and taken aim at the U.S.-Mexico border in building an argument for closing porous open borders responsible for the influx and deporting those who have used them to enter the country.

Last week, Harris looked to woo Latino voters with a town hall hosted by Univision, an American Spanish-language network, where she answered questions on immigration, the economy and reproductive rights. In response she also promised amnesty for millions.

A Wall Street Journal analysis found in early September that Harris was unable to claw back Trump’s gains with black, Latino, and young voters, per Breitbart News.

“The analysis is significant because the Democrat Party hoped President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside for Harris would restore key voting blocs in favor of its nominee,” the article read.

An Equis poll released in June found Latinos trust Trump more than Biden when it came to immigration, the article set out.

The Times survey was conducted Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 among 902 Hispanic voters. It has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.