PHOTOS: Giant Poop Statue on Replica of Nancy Pelosi’s Desk Installed Outside U.S. Capitol to Remember January 6

A giant “poop” statue to sarcastically commemorate January 6, 2021, is on display in direct view of the U.S. Capitol, confusing Washington, DC, pedestrians Thursday morning.

The art installation, which features a soft-serve-shaped turd on top of a replica of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s desk, has a plaque that reads, “This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.”

“President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as ‘unbelievable patriots’ and ‘warriors.’ This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy,” the plaque continued:

The statue is located on the National Mall near Third Street NW, the Washington Post reported.

The National Park Service (NPS) confirmed that a permit request was granted to a woman named Julia Jimenez-Pyzik on behalf of Civic Crafted LLC, and that the installation will remain on display until October 30.

When issuing permits, NPS “does not consider the content of the message to be presented,” spokesman Mike Litterst said in a statement to the Post.

“As Federal land and America’s premier civic space, the National Mall provides a forum in which citizens can exercise their Constitutional rights of speech and assembly,” he added.

WATCH — Trump Points Out Pelosi Turned Down Natl Guard Ahead of Jan 6:

Passersby on the Mall had differing views of the poop statue, with some saying it reminded them of a “tragic” day in U.S. history.

“I think it’s a cool and appropriate use of public space,” Jon Golinger, 54, told the publication. “It’s a dramatic, graphic illustration of what was done to our democracy that day. Having it here in line with the Capitol is fitting and we’re all thinking of the next January 6th around the corner.”

Dan Thayer, 38, was less amused, telling the Post that he took shelter in his basement near Capitol Hill on January 6.

“I like the sarcasm, but it was also a tragic, sad day for the country. So I’m not exactly sure how I feel,” he said.

Janis Grout, a visitor from Oregon who supports former President Donald Trump, said, “I’m glad it’s temporary.”

“I don’t think it’s necessary. This is a beautiful place and it messes with that,” she added.