Former Biden White House Adviser Susan Rice melted down on X after the Washington Post refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a highly embarrassing moment for her campaign.

Rice, who critics said actually was a de facto president under Biden, blasted the leftist outlet in a series of tweets Friday afternoon, first saying she is “disgusted.”

“As a DC native and lifelong subscriber to the Post, I’m disgusted. You have lost us,” she wrote in her first post.

Rice’s rage did not let up. Three minutes later, she mocked the Post’s slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

“So much for ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,'” she began. “This is the most hypocritical, chicken shit move from a publication that is supposed to hold people in power to account.”

Moments later, Rice was back at her keyboard, responding to a post from CNN’s Brian Stelter. According to Stelter, one of his sources in the Post’s editorial department said that the outlet’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, decided not to endorse in the race.

The New York Times notes Bezos, the second richest man in the world, has several large contracts with the government through other businesses.

“So what are they going to do about it?” Rice wrote of the editorial department in response to Stelter. “The whole Post editorial department should walk out.”

Brookings Institute Senior Fellow Robert Kagan resigned from his position as contributing columnist at the paper after the non-endorsement, CNN correspondent Hadas Gold reported.

This is the first time the Post has opted not to weigh in on a presidential race in 36 years, as Breitbart News noted. The embarrassing moment for Harris comes days after her hometown paper, the Los Angeles Times, also refused to back her in the race.

The Post further said it would not be endorsing candidates in future elections.

“We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” Post CEO William Lewis wrote.