A pair of illegal aliens accused of sex trafficking a missing teen girl in Palm Beach County, Florida, were both released into the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS). After their release, they were shielded by New York City’s sanctuary policy.

“Current New York City policies preclude city law enforcement agencies from cooperating or communicating with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. These policies inadvertently allow criminals to freely roam our city and country subjecting New Yorkers and all Americans to unnecessary harm,” ICE official Kenneth Ganalo told Fox News’s Bill Melugin:

Both individuals in this case were in the custody of the NYPD and New York City Department of Corrections last year; however, due to the current policies and the city’s refusal to cooperate with ERO, these criminals were released back into the community, where they committed additional crimes, without being referred to ERO New York City. [Emphasis added]

Yenire Karolina Pacheco Leiton, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Colombia, and Enyerbert Alberto Blanco Blanco, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, were arrested this month by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing from New York since Sept. 12, was found sex trafficked.

According to Fox News’s Bill Melugin, Pacheco Leiton and Blanco Blanco were both apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in May of last year. Both were released into the U.S. interior from DHS custody and ended up in New York City.

Blanco Blanco was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Oct. 31, 2023, for intent to commit murder and criminal use of a firearm. Though ICE agents placed a detainer on Blanco Blanco, requesting custody of him, he was released back into the community from Rikers Island.

Likewise, Pacheco Leiton was arrested by the NYPD in July of last year — less than two months after arriving in the U.S. — for obstructing government administration, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. Before ICE agents could issue a detainer on Pacheco Leiton, she was released back into the community.

Pacheco Leiton and Blanco Blanco are in Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

