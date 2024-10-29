Fact Check: Harris Falsely Claims Trump Wants to ‘Jail’ Political Enemies

CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump “wants” to jail his political opponents, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed on Tuesday during her partisan final campaign pitch in Washington, DC.

VERDICT: False. Donald Trump has repeatedly said his revenge will be the country’s massive success if he is reelected.

Moreover, Trump did not prosecute two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after he won in 2016.

Trump also indicated last week that he may pardon Hunter Biden.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail,” she told supporters on the National Mall.

The DOJ, under the Biden-Harris administration, levied multiple indictments against the former president once it became clear he would be the Republican Party’s nominee.

“We gotta lock him up,” said Biden last week before backtracking on his remarks. “Lock up him politically. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.”

Many of Trump’s allies were also prosecuted, such as Steve Bannon, who was released from federal prison on Tuesday.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.