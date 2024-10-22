‘Public Admission’: Critics Rip Biden for Saying He Wants to Jail Trump

Critics of President Joe Biden ripped the octogenarian for campaigning in New Hampshire on locking up former President Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet condemned Biden’s statement, though the Trump campaign has called on her to do so.

“We gotta lock him up,” said Biden before backtracking on his remarks Tuesday. “Lock up him politically. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.”

The statement comes as Harris and Barack Obama are campaigning on the seriousness of what a president says, claiming Trump’s words represent a threat to democracy.

“When Donald Trump repeatedly lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, or just insults people … people make excuses for it. They say, ‘He’s not serious.’ Everything a president says is serious,” Obama said Saturday.

Critics immediately slammed Biden for what they suggested was a Freudian slip.

“Joe Biden just admitted the truth: he and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, said in a statement. “The Harris-Biden Admin is the real threat to democracy. We call on Kamala Harris to condemn Joe Biden’s disgraceful remark.”

“They’re not even hiding it. The lawfare against my dad was always about election interference!” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X:

Stephen Miller called it a “public admission”:

And there it is. A public admission of what we all knew: every bit of the communist tyrannical regime lawfare against President Trump was directed by the Ruling Democrat Party. Biden and Kamala must both resign.

It is not the first time Biden has said something that raised eyebrows.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin in off-the-cuff remarks during a speech in 2022, for example. Such a statement caused concerns that Biden was calling for regime change. The White House denied that was Biden’s intent.

Biden once called Japan “xenophobic,” as well as Russia and China. “Why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia?” he questioned in May. “Because they’re xenophobic,” Biden concluded. “They don’t want immigrants.”

Biden has also confirmed Harris’s deep involvement in the administration’s decision making. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters in the White House press briefing room.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.