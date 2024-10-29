It is a tight race in battleground Michigan, where former President Donald Trump is edging out Vice President Kamala Harris by a sliver, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling/RealClearWorld.

The latest survey, released one week from the election, shows Trump taking a one-point lead in Michigan with 49 percent to Harris’s 48 percent support. This represents a slight shift from the October 10 survey, which showed Trump and Harris tied with 49 percent support each.

For greater perspective, in August, Harris had a three-point lead over Trump in this survey, which reduced to two points in September.

C-SPAN

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said it is clear that this race in the state remains a toss up just one week out from the election.

With leaners, Trump maintains the lead, with 50 percent support to Harris’ 49 percent.

The survey also examined the Senate race, which is also tight, with Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) leading Republican Mike Rogers by two percentage points — 48 percent to the Republicans’ 46 percent.

Notably, independents break for Trump by two points — 47 percent to 45 percent — on the presidential ballot, but they lean Democrat in the Senate race, going for Slotkin over Rogers with a nine-point advantage.

More via the survey:

The top issue for Michigan votes is the economy at 48%, followed by immigration (9%), healthcare (9%), threats to democracy (8%), and abortion access (8%), Voters who say the economy is their top issue break for Trump 63% to 33% and immigration 96% to 4%, while voters who find healthcare to be the top issue support Harris 72% to 23%, and threats to democracy 90% to 10%.

This survey, taken October 25-27, 2024, among 1,000 likely voters, has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with two more Michigan surveys released this week, showing Trump up in the state as well.

A Patriot Polling survey released this week showed Trump leading by one percentage point in the swing state and independents swinging his way.

An InsiderPolling survey told a similar story, showing Trump up by one in the swing state.

Trump flipped Michigan for the first time in six presidential elections in 2016.

The current RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Harris up by an average of 0.3 percent in the state.