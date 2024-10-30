Trump supporters are proudly embracing President Joe Biden’s insult of them as “garbage” during a campaign call on Tuesday.

Biden, during a video call in support of Vice President Kamala Harris with a group called Voto Latino on Tuesday, said:

And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage.’ Well, let me tell you something. I don’t — I — I don’t know the Puerto Rican that — that I know — or a Puerto Rico, where I’m fr- — in my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.

The White House claimed that Biden said “supporter’s — his — his demonization of Latinos,” in reference to comedian Tony Hinchliffe, and not “supporters,” as in Trump supporters. That explanation made no sense, since he was speaking of Trump, not Hinchliffe.

While the White House, Democrats, and the corporate media tried to cover for Biden, Trump supporters had fun with the label

Former Trump Treasury Department Assistant Secretary Monica Crowley posted on X, “This piece of ‘GARBAGE’ PROUDLY early voted for President Trump for the THIRD TIME!”

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, posted on X, “I used to be a Democrat, now I’m garbage. I prefer garbage,” along with a heart and U.S. flag emoji.

Podcast host Dan Bongino posted on Truth Social, “I may be ‘garbage’ but at least I’m not a communist.”

Liz Willis, anchor at Rightside Broadcast News, posted, “I [heart] TRASH,” on X.

Former Army intelligence captain Seth Keshel posted on Truth Social, “I am proud to be an extra large piece of garbage.”

Podcast host Brett Cooper posted a photo of two trash bins, along with “me and my husband voting for Trump.”

Aly Legge, director of Moms for America posted, “Good morning, Patriot Garbage Fam!!!” wearing what looked like a garbage bag.

Even U.S. senators got in on the joke.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) posted, “Make America Garbage Again.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) even changed his profile picture to a trash bin decorated as an American flag that said, “Proud to be an American!!”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.