Pre-Fight Weigh-In: Election Talk at Breitbart Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern

Bestselling author Peter Schweizer will join Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle, and Breitbart’s Economics Editor John Carney for an online Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable on Sunday, November 3, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“This is the ultimate insider event,” said Marlow. “We’re going to share our election analysis, talk to Matt [Boyle] who has his finger on the pulse of all the key races, and we’ll talk about potential Democrat election shenanigans – before, during, and after the election. Peter Schweizer’s expertise will come in handy there. John Carney will talk about key economic indicators that point to a Trump win, and he’ll preview what that could mean for us, economically speaking.”

In the private online event, the Breitbart team also will take questions from Fight Club Founding Members in attendance. “We expect this to be the best part of the Roundtable experience because our readers are so trained up. They’ll have great questions for us,” Marlow said.

People who joined the Breitbart Fight Club at the “Middleweight” level or higher, on an annual basis, are receiving emails now with information on how to join this private event.

But you can be there, too. It’s not too late to join the Breitbart Fight Club so that you can also join the Founders’ Roundtable on Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Click here to join the Breitbart Fight Club.

Select “Middleweight” or higher and pay on an annual basis to knock out annoying ads and get access to:

And, of course, you’ll get the obligatory coffee mug:

And this rocks glass:

So, you can start and end your day with Breitbart.