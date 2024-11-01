‘The Alex Marlow Show,’ a Breitbart News Podcast, Set to Premiere on Salem Podcast Network

Breitbart News Network is teaming up with Salem Media Group to launch a new podcast hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

The new podcast called “The Alex Marlow Show” will feature new episodes every weekday starting on November 6.

You can subscribe to podcast now on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Marlow, who was the first employee hired by Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart, is the two-time New York Times bestselling author of Breaking the News and Breaking Biden. He has been featured on the covers of TIME magazine and Newsweek and was described in Forbe’s “30 Under 30” as “perhaps the most significant media figure in America.”

He has been Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News since 2013. He hosted Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 2015 to 2023.

“I am truly excited to return to broadcasting with the power of Breitbart News Network and Salem behind me,” said Marlow in a statement Wednesday announcing the podcast’s launch. “I couldn’t dream of a better partnership. Breitbart News is singular when it comes to providing in-depth fact-based reporting that is the backbone of any quality talk show, and I have long admired Salem’s stable of hosts, many of whom I already call close personal friends, including Larry Elder, Dennis Prager, Dr. Gorka, Charlie Kirk, and Dinesh D’Souza, and now I can call them my colleagues. Thank you to Phil Boyce and the Salem team for their enthusiasm and support.”

Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce said the Salem Podcast Network is “thrilled to add this partnership with Breitbart.”

“We feel like we are fighting the good fight together, and Alex is a fabulous addition to this team. I can’t wait to hear Alex and his take on the day’s news and events. Welcome aboard,” he added.

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov praised Salem as “a great partner and platform” for Marlow “to deliver his and Breitbart’s reporting, insight, and essential analysis of the world of politics and culture.”

Breitbart News is also a dominant force on social media, according to data compiled by Newswhip:

Data from the analytics giant NewsWhip shows that, in the last seven days, Breitbart News is beating CNN, the Hill, MSNBC, Washington Post, Axios, and Politico in terms of total interactions on Facebook. Breitbart News boasts more than one million interactions — 1,067,405 — in this time frame, right ahead of the election. The New York Times, for example, has less than half the interactions as Breitbart News in this time period — 498,088. CNN has even less: 445,714 In other words, Breitbart News is beating the New York Times and CNN — two establishment, left-wing outlets — combined. The Hill boasts 174,832 total interactions, followed by 151,702 for MSNBC, 126,835 for the Washington Post, 68,597 for Axios News, and 17,774 for Politico.

Launched in January 2021, the Salem Podcast Network has 17 million average downloads per month and is the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform.