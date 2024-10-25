Breitbart News Crushes Competitors on Facebook Ahead of Most Consequential U.S. Election in Modern History

Breitbart News is crushing competitors on Facebook ahead of the most consequential U.S. election in modern history, data from NewsWhip has revealed.

The election is now less than two weeks away, and early voting is underway in several pivotal battleground states. And despite Big Tech’s general unfriendliness to truth-oriented news outlets in the last election and aftermath, it seems readers are still flocking to Breitbart News’s work on these platforms.

WATCH — 15 Days Until Election: The One Thing Donald Trump Told Breitbart’s Matt Boyle:

Data from the analytics giant NewsWhip shows that, in the last seven days, Breitbart News is beating CNN, the Hill, MSNBC, Washington Post, Axios, and Politico in terms of total interactions on Facebook. Breitbart News boasts more than one million interactions — 1,067,405 — in this time frame, right ahead of the election.

The New York Times, for example, has less than half the interactions as Breitbart News in this time period — 498,088. CNN has even less: 445,714 In other words, Breitbart News is beating the New York Times and CNN — two establishment, left-wing outlets — combined.

The Hill boasts 174,832 total interactions, followed by 151,702 for MSNBC, 126,835 for the Washington Post, 68,597 for Axios News, and 17,774 for Politico.

Notably, this comes in spite of the New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN having far more followers on the platform than Breitbart News. The New York Times, for example, has 19 million followers on Facebook. The Washington Post has 7.4 million, and CNN has a whopping 40 million in comparison to Breitbart News’s 5.2 million.

“At Breitbart News, we’ve always strived to be the voice of The People, and these number indicate we’re succeeding in that regard,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said in a statement. “I’m proud of our team and grateful to our millions and millions of readers who make our tireless efforts worthwhile,” he added.

Breitbart News’s dominance on the platform has been apparent throughout the election cycle. For instance, in the week leading up to the first debate in 2024, Breitbart News beat establishment media outlets the New York Times, Washington Post, Axios, Politico, and the HuffPost, combined, on Facebook, per data from CrowdTangle.

WATCH — Breitbart in Butler: Covering Donald Trump’s Return to Site of Assassination Attempt:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News

“At Breitbart News, we hold ourselves accountable to one group of people above all others: The People,” Marlow said of the news at the time.

“When we see numbers like these — that we are beating all of our establishment media competitors, combined — it shows that we are providing more content that The People actually want to read than any other outlet,” he continued. “I expect nothing less from our team, but it is still tremendously encouraging.”

“We at Breitbart News, as ever, have our finger on the pulse of the news,” Marlow added. “The numbers prove that. Clearly.”

The news follows a wild news cycle over the course of the last few months — from two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump to Democrats sounding the alarm on Vice President Kamala Harris’s word salads and devastating numbers among key demographics, and — of course — Trump working at McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

WATCH — Trump McTrolls Kamala! I’ve Worked at McDonald’s “15 Minutes More Than Kamala”:

Trump War Room / X