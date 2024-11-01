The disgraced Jonah Goldberg’s latest act of liberal fascism involves him lying about Donald Trump on CNN and then claiming it was Donald Trump who made him lie.

Not-So-Little Lord Fauntleroy grows more pathetic and self-loathing by the day.

We all know what former President Trump said about Liz Cheney on Thursday. There was nothing ambiguous about what he said or what he meant:

Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington, in a nice building saying, ‘Oh, gee, well, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’

The idea that Trump is calling for Cheney to be executed or face a firing squad is preposterous. He opens his statement by saying “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there…” If you’re calling for someone to be executed, you don’t hand them a rifle.

Trump is making a chickenhawk statement about Liz Cheney that would have won him his own MSNBC primetime show in 2006.

Anyway, here’s what Goldberg said on far-left CNN Friday morning about Trump’s statement:

He’s saying quite explicitly and unambiguously that Liz Cheney should be shot, should be executed by firing squad. That is appalling. That is a small facet of the reasons why he’s unfit for office, and the Republican Party has made a disastrous mistake. … Let’s execute a political opponent, who happens to be a woman, because I don’t like her. Does that pull more low-propensity voters in his coalition to the polls? I honestly don’t think so.

So, he’s lying. Trump’s point was clear, and allow me to once again make the crucial and incontrovertible point that in Trump’s scenario, Liz Cheney is holding a rifle. Therefore, there is no question he is not calling for her to be executed. Rather, he is calling on her to walk the war-pig walk. Duh.

It gets better…

After the blowback became too much, after leftists and Trump haters like former congressman Joe Walsh, Vox’s Zach Beauchamp, and Free Press columnist Kat Rosenfeld defended Trump’s statement and called out the corporate media for not presenting the full and obvious context of what Trump said, Goldberg xweeted that, “I need to make a statement.”

Here’s his opener:

This morning on CNN I referred to Trump’s “rifles” quote as him advocating a “firing squad” for Liz Cheney. I was reacting in haste to what were objectively appalling and irresponsible comments that had been framed in the set-up piece in the context of previous statements Trump made about shooting protestors and having generals “executed.” Still, I was wrong to say he was calling for a firing squad execution. After I said that, my co-panelist, Brad Todd made the case that I was wrong. Brad was right and, again, I was wrong. Trump was making – albeit in his customary fashion – a different argument about Cheney’s alleged foreign policy views and the use of force. I let my disgust at Trump’s comments get the better of me as this was the first time I’d heard them.

He’s blaming Trump for his lying about Trump, and yes, Goldberg lied. He wasn’t mistaken. He lied. Even in the truncated clip CNN aired in the “set-up piece,” Trump clearly says, “Let’s put her with a rifle…” How can any reasonably intelligent person hear that and then say, He’s calling for a firing squad? Granted, over these last ten years, I’ve discovered Jonah Goldberg is nowhere near as smart as I once thought he was, and obviously he’s less principled than a junkie in a bus station bathroom selling himself for ten bucks, but Goldberg is not so dumb he thinks you give the person being executed a rifle.

Jonah Goldberg is a liar, and when he got caught lying, he’s such a bottom feeder desperate to please his new corporate media masters, he blamed Trump for his own lying.

Win or lose on Tuesday, there is no going to back to a Republican Party that has anything to do with America’s Jonah Goldbergs.

Trump should sue everyone spreading this lie, including the increasingly chubby Kasie Hunt. This isn’t opinion. This isn’t reporting. This is the telling of a deliberate lie to damage a man’s reputation. This is defamation.

