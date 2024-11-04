NBC News: ‘Nevada Will Take a Week to Count All Their Votes’

NBC News warned that Americans would face a delay in the presidential election results as “Nevada will take a week to count all their votes.”

“So, she wins North Carolina, we could be living here in Nevada waiting and waiting and waiting,” NBC News’s Chuck Todd said. “And, if you remember, Nevada will take a week to count all their votes.”

Todd added that “more ballots” would come in.

“This is going to be lawyers upon lawyers litigating which ballots can get fixed or cured, is the language you’ll start to see — those provisional ballots,” Todd added.

President Joe Biden ended up winning Nevada in the 2020 presidential election, receiving 50.1 percent, while former President Donald Trump received 47.7 percent of the vote, according to Politico.

Todd’s words come as Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that Americans may possibly see a repeat of 2020 wherein the winner of the presidential election is not decided on election night.

“America, the election is almost here,” Harris wrote in a post on X. “Here’s what to expect when polls close: The margins are going to be close, but our campaign is on track to win this election. Americans all across the country are casting their votes in record numbers, ready to turn the page. It will take time to count every vote, and there may be swings in the count along the way.”

As Breitbart News’s Paul Bois previously reported, “whether or not Americans experience a repeat of 2020 will entirely depend on the margin of the victory from either candidate”:

Whether or not Americans experience a repeat of 2020 will entirely depend on the margin of victory from either candidate. Should either one overtake the other in a landslide victory, Americans could expect to have the winner decided within just a few hours of the polls closing. However, if the election comes down to one or two swing states with tigh margins of victories, the election may very well roll into the following days as precincts collect mail-in and absentee ballots. According to CNN, experts say it is “unlikely Americans will go to bed on Election Day knowing who their next president will be.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, days after the 2020 presidential election, Biden was revealed to be projected winner of Nevada. The call came after several news networks “determined that Biden had surpassed the 270 electoral college threshold required for victory.”