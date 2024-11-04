Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick described the presidential election as being a choice between “strength” and “weakness.”

During former President Donald Trump’s rally in Philadelphia, PA, on Monday, McCormick, who is vying for Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-PA) seat, spoke about how Trump showed strength, pointing to how he had handled himself during the assassination attempt at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

McCormick noted that, on the other hand, the Biden-Harris administration has been an example of “weakness.”

“The choice in front of us could not be more clear. It couldn’t be more clear,” McCormick said. “The choice at the top of the ticket is between strength — the guy you saw in Butler saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ and the weakness — the disgraceful weakness of Biden-Harris, and I’ll throw in Bob Casey. Adversaries around the world are testing us, they’re challenging us. They think America is weak because of the people that are leading America now — we need a change.”

“President Trump will do common sense things,” McCormick added. “It’s common sense that you can’t spend five trillion dollars and not get huge inflation, skyrocketing prices that are killing working families. It’s common sense that you can’t have a wide-open border that’s letting millions of illegal immigrants come into our country, free — criminals, murderers, rapists, people on the terrorist watch list, people carrying fentanyl. That’s common sense. It’s common sense that if you have the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world right here under our feet in Pennsylvania, you’ve got to drill it, you’ve got to frack it. You’ve got to put it in pipelines and you gotta share it with the world.”

McCormick’s words come as several polls have found that more voters are more concerned with issues relating to the economy and the border.

A Washington Post and ABC News poll conducted between September 15-20, 2024, which surveyed 1,006 adults in the United States, found that 23 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the situation at the southern border, while 62 percent disapproved.

The poll also found that 30 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 64 percent disapproved.

A poll from the Wall Street Journal found that 51 percent of registered voters see Trump as better suited to handle inflation, while 43 percent said they think Harris is better suited.

Breitbart News’s John Carney reported that the recent jobs report revealed that only 12,000 jobs were added to the economy in October, below the 110,000 jobs that economists were expecting.

The jobs report also found that employment in the manufacturing sector lost 46,000 jobs, and the private sector lost 28,000 jobs.