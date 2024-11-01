Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for bragging about the economy in the United States despite recent data showing 28,000 private sector jobs have been lost.

During a rally in Portage, Michigan, on Friday, Vance, the vice presidential running mate of former President Donald Trump spoke about the “effect” of the Biden-Harris administration’s “policies” on the economy.

Vance referenced the recent jobs report from the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, which found 28,000 private sector jobs had been lost in October.

“I hate to say it, my friends, it’s not just plans and it’s not just proposals,” Vance told the crowd. “We are seeing, in action, the effect of Kamala Harris’s policies. Did anyone see the jobs report that came out this morning? While Kamala Harris goes out there and brags about the economy being great, we’ve got Michigan families who can’t afford the price of groceries, and importantly, over the last month, our country lost 28,000 private sector jobs.”

“And — it actually, it gets even worse than that,” Vance continued. “We lost 46,000 manufacturing jobs. This is what happens when you double down on the failed policies, not just of the last four years, but the failed policies of the last forty years. You get less Americans working and more Americans on welfare. You get less self-reliance and more dependence on the government.”

As Breitbart News’s John Carney previously reported, the jobs report for October, found that only 12,000 jobs had been added to the U.S. economy last month. Carney noted that the “last time the private sector as a whole shed jobs” had been in April 2020.

The jobs report also found that 46,000 manufacturing jobs had been lost last month, a decrease of “44,000 in transportation equipment manufacturing that was largely due to strike activity,” according to the report.

In the government sector, there were 40,000 jobs added, “similar to the average monthly gain of 43,000 over the prior 12 months,” according to the jobs report.