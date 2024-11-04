Vice President Kamala Harris failed to get a small group of supporters in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to chant, “Let’s get out the vote,” on Monday

The failed chant caused an awkward moment in the room with presumably some supporters wondering why Harris would persist in repeating the phrase when it did not catch on.

WATCH — Kamala’s Rallygoers Sprint Toward Exit:

Moments before Harris’s failed chant attempt, supporters were chanting Harris’s first same: “Kamala, Kamala, Kamala!”

Harris then appeared to change the chant after thanking supporters.

Harris chanted her phrase six times, waving her fist in the air to apparently inspire supporters to follow her lead:

Let’s get out the vote. Let’s get out the vote. Let’s get out the vote. Let’s get out the vote. Let’s get out the vote. Let’s get out the vote.

Harris will spend the day before Election Day on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. After appearing in Scranton, she will rally in Allentown. In the evening, she will hold events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Trump, meanwhile, will hold four rallies: Raleigh, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m.; Reading, Pennsylvania, at 2:00 p.m.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 6:00 p.m.; and Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10:30 p.m.

