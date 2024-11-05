Donald Trump Projected to Win Kentucky

Former President Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the Bluegrass State, according to projections.

CNN declared the 45th president the winner of Kentucky’s eight electoral votes.

Kentucky is one of the first states to have its polls close, as Kentucky and Indiana are in split time zones, with the earliest results often starting to appear in the 6:00 p.m. Eastern hour.

Kentucky, a reliably Republican state, has not voted for a Democrat since President Bill Clinton in 1996.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3