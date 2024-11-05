The Republican National Committee (RNC) is touting some of its key election integrity victories as voters rush to the polls, hoping that these key wins will instill confidence in voters who have concerns over the fairness of the election.

The final Economist/YouGov survey ahead of Election Day showed that nearly one quarter of likely voters have low confidence that the election will be conducted fairly. Of those, ten percent said they have no confidence at all, and 13 percent said they only have a “little” confidence. With this reality in mind, the RNC launched an extensive election integrity program earlier this year featuring now over 200,000 poll watchers and lawyers at the ready. And while the election results are underway and there could be more challenges as the days go on, there is already reason for Americans to feel some victory and more security in the election.

Here are some of the major wins ahead of Election Day.

The RNC filed a lawsuit over Mississippi’s post-Election Day ballot receipt deadline. It essentially allowed ballots received after the election to be counted, which is illegal under federal law.

A judge denied requests from leftist groups to extend the voter registration deadline in the swing state of Georgia. “Baseless attempts by leftist groups to change election rules do nothing but undermine the security of the vote. We are committed to protecting our elections, upholding safeguards, and making it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia and across the country,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement at the time.

The RNC in August sued the “City of Detroit for their failure to hire a sufficient number of Republican election inspectors and allocate those Republicans as required by Michigan law,” as detailed in their press release at the time. They ultimately reached a settlement with the City, which agreed to change their “processes and protocols to correct this imbalance in poll worker assignments, ensuring that November’s election adheres to the legal requirements for balanced party representation, as nearly as possible.”

Montgomery County in Pennsylvania wrongly sent out ballots without conducting Ballot Accuracy Testing. The RNC ultimately filed a lawsuit, and the County confirmed their suspicions that they did not perform the testing.

Along with the Michigan GOP, the RNC filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for “failing to properly enforce absentee ballot verification laws,” per the press release. As a result, Benson “updated her guidance to require proof that signatures have been verified before ballots are counted.”

The Trump campaign last month scored a victory in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, forcing Bucks County to extend its in-person absentee voting following reports that the county was illegally turning away voters.

The RNC, alongside the North Carolina GOP, took on the State Board of Elections for “unlawfully allowing digital student IDs as a valid form of voter identification,” and the Court ultimately ruled in their favor.

The state of Arizona — another battleground — will now be able to enforce its documentary proof of citizenship rule for voters registering to vote with the state form. Whatley celebrated the Supreme Court siding with the RNC and deemed it a “major victory” for election integrity.

Non-citizens can be kept off the voter rolls in Virginia following an order from the U.S. Supreme Court. As Breitbart News reported, “Federal law allows Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to stop noncitizen voting by removing noncitizens from Virginia voter rolls.”

Republicans had another election integrity victory in battleground Georgia after the state’s Supreme Court determined that ballots received after the Election Day deadline cannot be counted in Cobb County. Whatley said of the victory, “Democrat-run Cobb County wanted to accept 3,000 absentee ballots AFTER the Election Day deadline. We took this case to the Georgia Supreme Court. We just got word that we WON the case. Election Day is Election Day — not the week after. We will keep fighting, keep winning, and keep sharing updates.”

Co-Chair Lara Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement, “When Chairman Whatley and I were elected as Chair and Co-chair we had two goals: get out the vote and protect the ballot. “We knew that there was no better candidate to get out the vote than Donald Trump, so, we dedicated the bulk of our time and effort at the RNC to restoring Americans’ faith in our elections,” she continued, emphasizing the desire to have all Americans feel confident in their vote.