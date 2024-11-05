President Donald Trump scored 25 percent of the black male vote in Georgia this election, a Fox News Channel exit poll shows.

According to the exit poll, Trump won a quarter of black men in Georgia, while Vice President Kamala Harris took 73 percent of their support — down from President Joe Biden’s 87 percent support among black men in Georgia.

This indicates a 13-point swing away from the Democrat candidate for president compared to four years prior.

Similarly, among black women in Georgia, Trump won nine percent to Harris’s 89 percent. Four years prior, Biden took 95 percent of this demographic. This indicates that Harris is running behind Biden in Georgia with black women by about six points.

Overall, among all black voters in Georgia, Trump scored 15 percent, while Harris took 83 percent. Four years ago, Biden won black Americans in Georgia by 91 percent — an eight-point decline for Harris.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.