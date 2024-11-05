Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign reportedly muted TVs at her Election Night watch party, feeling that the vibes were too consistent with 2016.

The report of the Harris campaign muting TVs comes from Nicholas Nehamas of the New York Times.

“The Harris campaign just shut off the sound on the TVs at her watch party and replaced it with music after a guest on CNN said tonight felt ‘more like 2016 than 2020.’ The crowd has significantly thinned here and the mood feels seriously downcast,” Nehamas reported.

While the election remains too close to call, Harris is facing a tougher path to an electoral college victory than initially thought, while Donald Trump had a strong showing in crucial swing states like Georgia. The vote counts for Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin have not been called.