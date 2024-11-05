Vice President Kamala Harris finished her 2024 campaign on Monday night by applauding herself and her supporters at a rally in Philadelphia where self-aggrandizement took pride of place.

Harris looked around the gathering in the vital swing state of Pennsylvania and liked what she saw at the Philadelphia Museum of the Arts on the city’s famous “Rocky Steps”, declaring:

Today I see the promise of america in everyone who is here… in all of you We are the promise of America… we are the promise of America… I see its promise in the fathers and the mothers and the grandparents across out nation who work so hard every day for our children’s future. I see it in the women, who refuse to accept a future without reproductive freedoms and in the men who support them. I see it in people of all ages who have knocked on doors, made calls, sent texts and who will spend tomorrow driving their fellow Americans to the polls. I see it in Republicans who have never voted for a Democrat before but put the constitution of the United States above party and I see the promise of America in all the young leaders who are voting for the very first time… where are you? I know you are here, I know you are here, and you are determined to live free from gun violence… determined to tackle the climate crisis… who are ready to shape the world you inherit. To you in particular I say I see your power and I am so proud of you.

WATCH: Kamala’s Self-Aggrandizing Closing Message: I See the Promise of America in People Who Support Me

She went on with more of the same.

“Our campaign has tapped into the ambitions and aspirations and dreams of the American people. We are optimistic and we are excited about what we can do together,” she continued.

Harris added voters have a chance to “turn the page on a decade of politics that has been driven by fear and division.”

She also rallied with supporters in Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh, and she swung through Reading to visit a Puerto Rican restaurant and do a little canvassing herself, knocking on doors alongside campaign volunteers.