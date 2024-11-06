Vice President Kamala Harris’s supporters melted down on social media after President-Elect Donald Trump secured a comeback victory to become the 47th president of the United States.

Harry Sisson, a vocal Gen Z “influencer,” was all over the map, first posting that America “failed their fellow Americans” and “failed women,” and then called for being “humble” and “gracious in defeat.”

Then he went back to bashing Trump and fellow Americans.

David Hogg posted: “This IS the bad place.”

Ex-editor at the Chicago Tribune & Sun Times Mark Jacob accused Americans of “voting for a dictatorship.”

The problem with a dictatorship is that iif you have second thoughts, you can’t vote a dictator out of office. What a horrible mistake Americans have made. Their children and grandchildren will curse them for it.

Progressive podcast host Wajahat Ali posted:

I had more hope in my fellow Americans. I thought the margins would break for Harris. Racism and misogyny and disinformation die hard. Onward, we walk and work, folks.

Another journalist, Carole Cadwalladr posted:

Journalist Julia Ioffe posted “…we will need to reckon with the fact that half the country voted for fascism for a long time.”

A Democrat political consultant named Paul Schroder posted, “My take so far tonight. White Republican men don’t give a shit about their wives or daughters.”

Majid Padellan, who runs the “BrooklynDad_Defiant!” X account posted: “I’m so disappointed in America right now.”

The “Mueller, She Wrote” account that pushed the Russian collusion hoax, posted: “I vastly overestimated the good in America.”

Journalist Elie Mystal engaged in race baiting, and despite Trump gaining more support from black men than in 2020, posted:

Black people are relatively well prepared for what’s about to happen because it’s happened to us before. America has done this to us before. It’s just about to widen the aperture to a bunch of people who ain’t used to it.

University of South Carolina professor Sueanna Smith posted:

There is a reason why educated people vote blue. What we’re seeing is the uneducated population of America holding the rest of the country hostage. This is why there’s such a push to weaken education, ban books, and outlaw the teaching of Black history by the Republican Party.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.