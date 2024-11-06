Kamala Harris Concedes the Election But Not the Fight

Vice President Kamala Harris told supporters on Wednesday she conceded the election but would not “concede the fight that fueled this campaign” during a concession speech.

President-Elect Donald Trump won reelection in a landslide after two assassination attempts, federal and state indictments, and two impeachment attempts.

Harris, refusing to publicly congratulate Trump, admitted her campaign was fueled by the “fight in the voting booth, in the courts, and in the public square,” she said. “I am here to say while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she continued:

The fight the fight for Freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people, a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions and aspirations, where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body and not have their government telling them what to do. We will never give up the fight to protect our schools and our streets from gun violence. We will never give up the fight for our democracy, for the rule of law, for equal justice, and for the sacred idea that every one of us, no matter who we are or where we start out, has certain fundamental rights and freedoms that must be respected and upheld the And we will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth in the courts, and in the public square.

Harris delivered the concession speech about 14 hours after networks called the race for Trump. She notably did not concede the race to Trump until Wednesday afternoon.

