Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney Alliance Backfires in Losing Effort

Liz Cheney’s alliance with Vice President Kamala Harris failed to deliver enough votes in swing state suburbs to overcome President-elect Donald Trump’s surge.

The failed alliance suggests the Harris campaign blundered by utilizing Cheney as a surrogate to attract Republicans. The failed strategy will likely cause Democrat infighting.

WATCH — JD Vance: Liz Cheney Is a “Resentful, Petty, Small Person”:

Cheney, who allied herself with Democrats on the partisan January 6 committee, campaigned heavily with Harris in rustbelt-state suburbs. At each campaign stop, Cheney ripped Trump as a threat to democracy, a rhetoric that voters rejected on Election Day.

“If you’re at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody, and there will be millions of Republicans who do that on Nov. 5, vote for Vice President Harris,” Cheney told voters in Michigan, characterizing Trump as “unstable” and untrustworthy.

Democrat Dan Turrentine, co-host of The Morning Meeting, expressed worry that Democrats will begin to point fingers at each other for the failed strategy. “The thing that I’m really most curious about now is, where does the Democratic Party, go?” he asked. “I think there’s going to be one side that’s going to say that the party did not, you know, Harris was howling around with Liz Cheney in the suburbs, talking to Haley Republicans and not talking to the progressive base, and the kind of RFK, Bernie Sanders, progressive part of the party, wound up in Trump’s camp.”

“Now, how do we get them back,” he questioned.

Cheney acknowledged Trump’s victory on Wednesday by asking Democrats allies to accept the election result:

Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.

