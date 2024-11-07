Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on 2024 Election: ‘The Will of the People Must Be Respected’

“The will of the people must be respected,” Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement about the results of the 2024 presidential election.

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy, and our Commonwealth once again held a free, fair, safe and secure election,” Shapiro — once a potential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris — said in a statement on Thursday, recognizing the choice Pennsylvanians made in electing Trump.

“As I have always said, the will of the people must be respected – and the people of Pennsylvania have spoken, electing Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States along with other Republicans and Democrats for state and federal offices on the same ballot,” he continued, making it clear that he plans to show respect for the choice of voters and “find ways to bring people back together and move the ball down the field to put points on the board for all of us.”

“While votes are still being counted in some races, I congratulate all the candidates – from both parties, up and down the ballot, all across the Commonwealth – who have won their races and been given the opportunity to serve in public office,” he said.

“Serving Pennsylvania carries with it a profound responsibility to put the people first, and now that this election is over, it is time to govern – to work together, to compromise, and to get stuff done,” he continued:

The people of Pennsylvania know, as their Governor, I go to work every single day focused on how to make life better for Pennsylvanians and deliver results for our communities – rural, urban, and suburban. From creating jobs and economic opportunity to investing in education and public safety, I believe there’s more that unites us than divides us – and we must work together to continue to get stuff done for Pennsylvania. Let me also make clear: I will never back down from standing up for the freedoms I was elected to protect. I will continue to defend our democracy, defend our fundamental rights, and ensure we continue the legacy of William Penn by building a Commonwealth that is warm and welcoming for all – and where all Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Former President, now President-elect Donald Trump won the Keystone State’s 19 electoral votes after garnering 50.5 percent of the vote, according to the latest figures from the Associated Press. Vice President Kamala Harris trailed with 48.5 percent — a difference of roughly 134,000 votes.

RELATED — Kamala Chokes Up: “The Outcome of This Election Is Not What We Wanted”

Republicans also saw a crucial House flip in Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District — the Scranton area — with Republican Congressman-elect Rob Bresnahan unseating Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), who has been in office since 2013.

“The last time I said, there will not be a Republican majority in the House of Representatives without picking up Pennsylvania Eight,” Bresnahan said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily following his victory.

“We needed to win these offensive seats, and that’s exactly what we did,” he added.

As of Thursday afternoon, America was still awaiting the results of Pennsylvania’s Senate race between Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), although the AP shows McCormick in the lead, and many are calling on the Democrat to concede.