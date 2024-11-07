San Francisco Mayor London Breed Nears Defeat to Levi’s Heir Daniel Lurie

He leads with 56 percent of the vote using the city’s ranked-choice voting system, while Breed has 44 percent. It’s a dismal showing for Breed, a moderate Democrat, who was nevertheless projecting optimism after early returns. “It ain’t over till it’s over,” she told supporters Tuesday night at a soul food restaurant near downtown.

Breed took an on-again, off-again approach to radical policies such as “defund the police,” eventually calling the idea “bullshit” and demanding more law enforcement. Local business owners were not impressed, and called for her to resign after a series of mass looting events targeted high-end stores in Union Square. Breed tried to deny that there was a retail exodus from the city, but San Francisco residents noted the departure of retail chains and flagship stores.

A defeat for Breed would mark the continuation of a backlash against the city’s “progressive” policies that began in 2022 with the recall of several left-wing school board members and the city’s district attorney, radical Chesa Boudin.

Another Levi’s heir is serving in Congress: Daniel Goldman, a congressman from New York who was lead counsel in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, and who is frequently a guest on cable television news programs.

