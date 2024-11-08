Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope, spoke out about the results of the presidential election, stating that the United States “does not deserve” Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a video posted to TikTok, Hope Walz, the eldest child of the Minnesota governor and former vice-presidential running mate of Harris, stated that Harris “should go live her best life” wherever she wanted, adding that the nation does not “deserve her at this point.”

Hope added that she was giving herself “the week to be sad and to mourn what could’ve been,” and “what should have been.”

“Okay, I’m sitting here on my couch, eating SpongeBob mac and cheese, and watching Outer Banks, and I just have a couple, like, initial post-election thoughts,” Hope said. “I’ve like officially reached a point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it. The first one being, this country does not deserve Kamala Harris. That woman should go live her best life, wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants because we don’t deserve her at this point.”

Hope added that “the only people that delivered this election” had been black women voters, adding that the nation had “failed them.”

“The only people that delivered this election were black women, and we failed them,” Hope continued. “And, it’s just heartbreaking, and we’ve got to do whatever we can to support them and support our people through these next four years. Another one is; these people have to live in their own skin, as in JD Vance and Donald Trump have to be JD Vance and Donald Trump, and that is not a punishment I would wish upon anybody except those two individuals.”

Hope’s TikTok post comes days after President-elect Donald Trump, who previously served as the 45th president, and will serve as the 47th president, made the greatest comeback in U.S history after he secured a path to earning 270 votes in the Electoral College and won the presidential election.

While Trump did not win Minnesota, he ended up winning Minnesota’s Blue Earth County, Walz’s home county. Trump received 49.6 percent, while Harris received 48.3 percent, according to the National Review.

Through the state of Minnesota, Harris received 51.1 percent of the vote, or 1,656,764 votes, while Trump received 46.9 percent of the vote, or 1,518,445 votes, according to the New York Times.