Former New York Rep. Michael Grimm (R) was left “paralyzed” after being “thrown from a horse” while playing in a polo tournament in September.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly revealed in September that Grimm had “sustained a neck injury” after being thrown from his horse during a polo tournament, the Staten Island Advance reported.

A GoFundMe page, which was created to help raise money for Grimm’s recovery, noted that Grimm’s “ongoing care” and treatment for his recovery would “cost millions of dollars.”

“Our friend, former Marine, FBI agent, and US Congressman Michael Grimm was paralyzed following a devastating accident when thrown from a horse in September 2024,” the GoFundMe page says. “He has been in the most devastating of situations and through the grace of God, Mr. Grimm has miraculously thread the needle to survive. Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars.”

Newsmax host Carl Higbie shared the GoFundMe page in a post on X, writing that Grimm “broke his neck and will be undergoing a LONG battle to walk again.”

“I ask that you help where you can, as we help him get his life back together,” Higbie added.

Grimm served as a congressman from 2011 to 2015. Breitbart News reported that, in December 2014, Grimm made the decision to resign from Congress after being reelected the month before, though he was facing “a 20-count indictment stemming from fraudulent activity he allegedly engaged in to lower his taxes.”

The former congressman was sentenced to serve an eight-month prison sentence “for tax evasion,” the Hill reported.