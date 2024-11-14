Musk & Ramaswamy Encourage ‘High-IQ, Small-Government Revolutionaries’ to Apply for DOGE Jobs

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, is looking for what they described as “small-government revolutionaries” ready to work on what they described as “unglamorous cost-cutting.”

“We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE,” they wrote on X.

“We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” DOGE continued, calling on those individuals to DM them their CV and promising that “Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants”:

Trump made the historic announcement this week, stating, “I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (‘DOGE’).”

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies — Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Trump added:

“Over the last decade, Congress has gradually (and lazily) ceded its lawmaking power to a bureaucratic machine that now churns out 90,000 pages of regulations per year,” Ramaswamy said on X, sharing a video of himself explaining that reforming the bureaucracy is a myth. “Time to unplug the printer”:

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) spoke about DOGE during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on Thursday, noting that “they can get rid of the bureaucrats, for sure.”

“There’s certainly things that they can do on that front. But you know, as an example, Congress created the Environmental Protection Agency. Congress created the Department of Education. Nothing says that they have to have 4,500 employees at the Department of Education,” he added.