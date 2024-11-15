Massachusetts Gov. Healey Declines to Join Democrats’ ‘Resistance’ Group

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) is declining to join a so-called “resistance” organization put together by Democratic Party governors from other states to fight President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday:

The Massachusetts governor, whose political rise was fueled in part by her repeated battles with now President-elect Donald Trump, is not a member of the newly formed initiative known as Governors Safeguarding Democracy, according to Healey’s office.

The coalition is billing itself as a nonpartisan effort to combine the power of several governor’s offices to “protect the state-level institutions of democracy.” Democratic governors JB Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado launched the effort this week. … It’s also working with another organization, Governors Action Alliance, that has a decidedly Massachusetts influence; former governors Deval Patrick, a Democrat, and William Weld, a Republican, both sit on that group’s advisory board.

The group is expected to receive donations that Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, describes as “philanthropic.” It is not clear whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who has been described as the “leader of the resistance,” will be joining.

But Healey is clear that existing institutions, such as the offices of state attorneys general, exist to defend the rights and authority of the states. She has also said that she intends to represent all of the residents of her state — including the 37 percent who voted for Trump.

