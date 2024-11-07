Gavin Newsom Poised to Become ‘Leader of the Resistance’ to Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is poised to become the “leader of the resistance” to President-elect Donald Trump as he finishes his second and final term in office, and sets his sights on a possible presidential run in 2028.

That’s the view of Republican strategist Rob Stutzman, a former aide to California’s last Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Harris’ loss means Newsom will once again be a leading national figure for the party. It also likely makes him a leading candidate for president in 2028.

“He gets not only a lifeline to his career that was facing a dead end, but he will be able to position himself as the leader of the resistance,” Stutzman said.

“California will seek to work with the incoming president — but let there be no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our nation to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

The “resistance” that emerged after Trump’s first election in 2016 was an aggressive and at times violent movement that chose to reject Trump’s presidency through protests, culminating in the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

The term “resistance” is problematic. Newsom’s predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown (D), rejected it: “I don’t use the term resistance … That was a term I associate with the French underground and people who risked their lives. So I don’t know that that’s a fair, apt metaphor for the latest contretemps over policy,” he told the New York Times in 2017.

“Resistance” also implies that the current administration is a kind of foreign entity or even a Nazi occupation.

The term “opposition” is more appropriate, but less romantic, to Democrats and the media.

For several years, Newsom was seen as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden if he could not run in 2024, but Newsom deferred to Harris, and Democrats denied there was anything wrong with Biden until the June debate.

His decision to step back in favor of Harris, and instead to campaign on her behalf, could put him in a good position to court party insiders.

