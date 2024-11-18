Leftists have a master plan to ensure that President-elect Donald Trump’s economy tanks: They are not going to buy anything.

Leftists across the country are still reeling from Trump’s historic comeback victory, which saw him sweeping all seven swing states, garnering 312 electoral votes and also winning the popular vote after making historic gains in traditionally blue areas.

There was a sizable shift in the electorate and a clear mandate for change, but some leftists ardently disagree and have a plan to tank what everyone anticipates to be a strong economy under Trump’s leadership.

“Trump will not have a good economy because we don’t have to let him. I myself plan on paying my bills and saving every penny beyond that. I will not contribute to this economy in any other way,” one leftist X account with the handle @PrezLives2022 said to 127.1K followers, previewing plans to strategically purchase clothing “before he takes office and make sure I have everything I need for the next four years.”

This individual is also pledging to refrain from eating out “unless it is an emergency that cannot be avoided.” Further, there will be no going to the movies, sporting events, “or any local attractions.”

“New furniture or household goods will wait until 2028. I’m going to install a few other search bars and avoid Google as much as possible. I will not buy a new car before 2028. I will do everything in my power to hold on to as many dollars as possible,” they continued, making it clear that they “do not care about the consequences of a poor economy.”

Another X user, @mmpadellan, boasting 1.3 million followers, previewed similar plans.

“Over the next four years, I highly suggest folks tighten their belts and spend as little as possible, except for the essentials like food, utilities, rent, etc.,” he said, adding, “After riding the coattails of President Biden’s AMAZING economy for his first six months in office, trump is going to destroy it with his dumb policies.”

“Not buying extra shit will help sink his economy too. It won’t be hard, since everything will be 300% more expensive. Save that money. PASS IT ON,” he added.

Responding to backlash, the X user claimed that Trump’s tariff plan “will sink the economy.”

Other leftists agreed with the assertions, claiming this is Trump’s “second good economy he’s being handed to tank, like his businesses,” ignoring the rampant inflation and record high gas prices throughout President Joe Biden’s term. In fact, inflation continued to push prices up in October. As Breitbart News reported, prices rose with the fastest monthly rate since April.

Others, however, pointed to the sheer absurdity of the left’s plans to deliberately attempt to sink the economy to tank Trump. Lost on many of these leftists is the fact that millions of voters were motivated to throw their support behind Trump due to the issue of the economy — a strength for Trump — which continually emerged as a top issue in poll after poll.

Further, as detailed in Breitbart Business Digest, Trumponomics can actually reduce inflation. Trump’s policies — which include energy independence, immigration restriction, and tariffs, are not inflationary. Further, “Going all the way back to the Truman administration, inflation was much higher during the periods of divided government than unified government,” the latter of which America will see on January 20.