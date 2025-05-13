Poll: President Trump Is Winning the Transgender Debate

New polling shows Americans increasingly rejecting the delusions of transgenderism in favor of biological reality and shows support for President Donald Trump’s handling of the issue.

Around two-thirds (68 percent) of Americans believe that “Whether someone is a man or a woman is determined by their biological characteristics at birth,” compared to 31 percent who say “Someone can be a man or a woman even if that identity is different from their biological characteristics at birth,” the AP-NORC poll found.

The rejection of gender ideology is extending to Democrats, including 44 percent who embrace biological reality over the idea of “gender identity.” Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans agree, as do 74 percent of independents. Fifty-four percent of Democrats still believe in “gender identity” over biological reality.

The survey also found that 66 percent of Americans somewhat or strongly oppose public health insurance programs like Medicare or Medicaid covering “gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy” for people under the age of 19 who identify as transgender or nonbinary.

“Majorities of independents and Republicans oppose coverage. More Democrats oppose (44 percent) than support coverage (30 percent),” according to the poll report.

A majority of Americans (53 percent) also oppose public health insurance coverage for sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries for people ages 19 and above who identify as transgender or nonbinary. This sentiment is shared by 30 percent of Democrats, 45 percent of independents, and 82 percent of Republicans. The survey additionally found that 46 percent of Americans want sex mutilating drugs and surgeries — often misleadingly dubbed “gender-affirming care” by proponents — banned for people under the age of 19 no matter who pays for it.

The survey found that 43 percent strongly or somewhat favor “requiring public school teachers to report to parents if their children are identifying as transgender or nonbinary at school,” and 55 percent somewhat or strongly oppose allowing students to use bathrooms that aligned with their self-proclaimed “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

“The public is more closely divided on whether transgender men and women should be allowed to serve in the military with 37 percent who favor allowing them to serve, 26 percent who oppose, and 36 percent who are neutral on the issue,” the survey report details.

The survey also found that a majority (52 percent) of Americans approve of President Trump’s handling of transgender issues. By political affiliation, 90 percent of Republicans approve, as do 48 percent of independents.

Trump has signed several executive orders declaring the reality of two sexes, protecting female sports and spaces from the incursion of transgender-identifying males, and protecting minors from sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries. His various departments are also working to hold institutions accountable for pushing gender ideology rather than promoting the reality of two sexes. His administration is also working to remove transgender-identifying individuals from the military.

Interestingly, 19 percent of Democrats approve of Trump’s handling of the transgender issue, even though only nine percent approve of his overall job as president.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted between May 1-5, 2025 with 1,175 U.S. adults. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points.

The survey appears to show an increase in Americans embracing biological reality over gender ideology when compared to similar polling in recent years.

For perspective, a Harvard/Harris poll released in 2021 found that 62 percent of Americans believes a person’s sex cannot be changed — six points lower than the new AP-NORC survey. A 2022 Economist/YouGov survey more shockingly found that only 56 percent of Americans believed biological sex is immutable.

Surveys when compared to the new poll may reflect Democrats moving away from the stranglehold of gender ideology. The same 2022 Economist/YouGov survey notably found that 66 percent of Democrats believed that someone can be a man or a woman regardless of what “sex they were assigned at birth.” Now, 54 percent agree, according to the new survey.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton