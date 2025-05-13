Exclusive — Rep. Ogles Urges Speaker Johnson to Pass Trump’s EOs into Law: ‘Less Vacation, More Codification’

President Donald Trump has signed well over a hundred executive orders to advance the America First Agenda, but Congress is lagging behind in codifying those policies into law, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) told Breitbart News.

Ogles and 16 of his colleagues, in a letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, urged Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to get to work passing Trump’s executive orders (EOs) into law.

“House Republicans made serious campaign promises to enshrine President Trump’s agenda,” Ogles said in a statement to Breitbart News. “It’s been over six months, and the House has passed few bills codifying Trump’s critical executive orders — orders that are transforming our country and reversing the decline caused by the Biden administration.”

The 17 Republicans believe Trump’s “victories are at risk” if Congress doesn’t get to work, pointing out that a “future Democrat president could erase them with the stroke of a pen.”

Ogles pointed to Trump’s notorious schedule as a model for the House to follow.

“President Trump is working at a breakneck pace, delivering win after win. He doesn’t take weekends off. He doesn’t take holidays. So why is Congress?” Ogles asked in his statement to Breitbart News. “While the House is diligently working to fund the MAGA mandate through reconciliation, there’s no excuse for not permanently enshrining it into law at the same time.”

“The clock is ticking — less vacation, more codification.”

In their letter, the Republicans thank Johnson for his work advancing a “significant” budget reconciliation package “at a record pace.” The reconciliation package, which Johnson hopes to pass through the House by Memorial Day, is the vehicle for most of Trump’s legislative priorities, including spending cuts and making permanent and expanding his 2017 tax cuts.

Ogles and his colleagues want Johnson to apply “that same urgency” to “securing the President’s legacy and the legacy of this Congress” through codifying his EOs.

“If there is anything we can do to move this forward, we stand ready,” they write.

Cosigning the letter with Ogles are Republican Reps. Keith Self (TX), Mark Harris (NC), Scott Perry (PA), Clay Higgins (LA), Barry Moore (LA), Mary Miller (IL), Eli Crane (AZ), Brandon Gill (TX), Ralph Norman (SC), Marlin Stutzman (FL), Eric Burlison (MO), Randy Weber (TX), Michael Cloud (TX), Ben Cline (VA), Tim Burchett (TN), and Paul Gosar (AZ).

May 13 Letter to Speaker Johnson Re EO Codification by Breitbart News on Scribd

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.