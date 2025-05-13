Nolte: Jake Tapper Still Pretending He Wasn’t Biden’s Cover-Upper-In-Chief

With his shameless book about to be released, CNN’s Jake Tapper is lobbying to have his photo added next to the dictionary definition of “dishonorable” as he runs around pretending he was not an active participant and co-conspirator in covering up Joe Biden’s glaringly obvious mental and physical collapse.

I think I’ve figured out how he compartmentalizes the Jake Tapper who was an eager participant with White House aides to misinform the American people for four years and the Jake Tapper who is now posing like a crusading reporter. First let’s look at the videos…

Here’s the Jake Tapper we all recognize, the smug, dishonest Democrat activist:

And here’s Jake Tapper this week pretending to be a crusading reporter:

Here’s what I think Tapper’s doing to make the psychological break from the Biden co-conspirator to crusading reporter: by removing his tie. This allows him to pretend he’s a different person.

How else could he live with himself other than by lying to himself?

This whole notion that White House aides fooled the press is beyond laughable. Jake Tapper and the rest of the media all saw what we saw, and what we saw was a Joe Biden who acted like an escapee from a Memory Care Center.

Think about this… even though Tapper saw what we all saw, Tapper still-Still-STILL attacked Republicans for pointing out the truth. Tapper still-Still-STILL pretended straight through to 2024 that Biden was just fine. It’s just a stutter. It’s just a weak gait. He’s parroting White House talking points knowing full well he’s deceiving his miniscule audience. He’s whoring out his credibility in service to The Cause.

Biden spent four years falling, losing his train of thought, and wandering around like an over-medicated mental patient. But Tapper wants us to believe his and the rest of the regime media’s only sin was believing the White House. Well, blindly believing partisans is a big enough sin for a so-called journalist. But, sorry, you will never convince me that was the case here. Jake Tapper wanted Democrats to keep the White House, especially out of the hands of Donald Trump, so he whored himself out until Biden bombed in that debate. Then he turned on Biden because that’s what craven partisans do. And now…

As if to prove he wasn’t born with whatever gene gives us shame and a sense of honor, Tapper’s running around (only after it can’t help Donald Trump) pretending to break the Big News any sentient being with eyes and ears has been aware of for at least four years.

