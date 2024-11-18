Nolte: Polls Prove Wide Majority Want Voter Integrity Laws

Polls prove that voter ID, paper ballots, forensic audits, and outlawing days-long vote counting, are desired by a wide majority of Americans.

A few weeks ago, a Gallup poll revealed that 84 percent of Americans favor voter ID laws. On top of that, 83 percent back a law that requires “people who are registering to vote for the first time to provide proof of citizenship.”

These are common sense laws only Democrats oppose, and we all know why. By the way, every state Kamala Harris won has no voter ID law. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

This week, Rasmussen Reports — one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2024 election — reveals similar results involving other important voter integrity questions.

When asked if “federal elections laws [should] require that all votes be counted and the final results be reported within 12 hours of polls closing on Election Day,” 63 percent said yes, while only 23 percent said no. By an even wider margin, 65 percent of black voters said yes (only 25 percent said no), while 76 percent of Hispanic voters said yes (only 17 percent said no). Even 56 percent of Democrats said yes, compared to 76 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of unaffiliated.

When Rasmussen asked these same 800 likely voters if federal election laws should require paper ballots, 59 percent said yes, while only 23 percent said no. Again, black (61 percent) and Hispanic (64 percent) voters said yes at higher rates than the general public.

The importance of paper ballots is an audit trail. If the only way you vote is through an electronic screen, those results are much easier to manipulate on a large scale than a paper ballot.

Finally, the pollster asked about forensic ballot audits in a disputed election. Nearly two-thirds, 65 percent, approve of forensic ballot audits, while only 17 percent disapprove — including 74 percent of black and 63 percent of Hispanic voters.

A good example of a forensic ballot audit is what Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate challenger Eric Hovde requested after his narrow loss to the incumbent Democrat. In his concession video, Hovde explained that without a detailed examination of each ballot — Do the signatures match? Is the person registered?, etc.— he saw no reason to request a recount. He said, “You will just be counting the same ballots regardless of their integrity.”

Exactly.

As far as a 12-hour counting deadline, they are still counting ballots in Arizona, Nevada, California, and other states where Democrats run things. The election was 13 days ago! We live in the 21st century! Who can trust the results when Democrats are allowed to screw around with ballots for days and days and weeks and weeks? I sure as hell don’t. Other than rigging the results, there is no legitimate reason the counting should take this long.

And how can you prove voter fraud without voter ID?

You can’t.

And that’s what the left wants, even if clear majorities of Americans disagree.

